Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 6.9%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.5 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

JINFF stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.