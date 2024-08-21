Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Decreases By 5.9%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 153,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Identiv

In other Identiv news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist bought 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Identiv by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.35.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

