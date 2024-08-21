Short Interest in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Decreases By 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 15,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

LFST opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

