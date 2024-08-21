Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Drops By 5.8%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.
Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
