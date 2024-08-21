Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Sells 3,098 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

BSRR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,791. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

