Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.10. The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.81. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 110,784 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $17,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $837.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

