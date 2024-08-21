SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) PT Raised to $9.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:SILV opened at $8.93 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

