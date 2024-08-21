Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Trading Up 6.9 %

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at $476,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

