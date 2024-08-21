Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.