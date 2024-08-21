SmartFi Price Tops $0.0638 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $40.52 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.