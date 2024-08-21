Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.2 %

Snap-on stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.66. 59,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,153. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,138. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

