Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.85 and last traded at $133.76. 1,718,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,327,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

