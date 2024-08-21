SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.21. 14,088,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 46,114,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.