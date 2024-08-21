Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands
In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 134,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 134,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 351,676 shares of company stock worth $523,731 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solo Brands Stock Down 1.3 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
