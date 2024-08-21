Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 563464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0865922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

