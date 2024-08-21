SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.42

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.42 and last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 1094421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.27.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,448,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.