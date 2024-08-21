SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.33

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.33 and last traded at $152.22, with a volume of 42609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

