SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.03. 58,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,376. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $152.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

