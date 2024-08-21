Spirit Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 34,110 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 21,707 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,520,000 after buying an additional 363,519 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $5,488,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 331.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 332,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.