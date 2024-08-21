Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Down 4.6%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 939,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,694,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,730,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,238.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,925,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the second quarter worth about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 179,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

