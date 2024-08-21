Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.37). Approximately 109,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.25).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £871.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.31.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

