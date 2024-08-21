StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 233,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GASS

About StealthGas

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.