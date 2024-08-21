Stephanie Georges Sells 1,340 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,190. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after buying an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

