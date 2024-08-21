StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:BTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.