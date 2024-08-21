StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.61.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

