StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $542.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

