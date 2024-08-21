StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 52,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 955.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 812,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 59.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 441,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 164,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

