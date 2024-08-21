StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
NYSE USDP opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
About USD Partners
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.