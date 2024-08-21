Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $80.11 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.