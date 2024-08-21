Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 5,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of -0.46.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

