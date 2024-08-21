Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,128. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

