Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,956 shares of company stock worth $70,200,158 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $37.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $941.79. 220,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $833.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.52. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $943.40.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

