Summit Global Investments Buys 17,760 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 39,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

