Summit Global Investments Buys 30,733 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 382.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CSX by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

