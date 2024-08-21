Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 10,878 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

SNOW stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.57. 4,320,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,660. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.