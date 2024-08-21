Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 10,878 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.
In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
SNOW stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.57. 4,320,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,660. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
