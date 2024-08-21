Summit Global Investments Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4,386.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 202,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,241. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

