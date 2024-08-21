Summit Global Investments Has $1.32 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MHO traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. 115,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

