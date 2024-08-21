Summit Global Investments Has $1.40 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 397,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.