Summit Global Investments Has $499,000 Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,158. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

