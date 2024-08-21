Summit Global Investments Invests $166,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,453,489 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 811,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at $5,470,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 110,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.