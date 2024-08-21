Summit Global Investments Invests $166,000 in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,453,489 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 811,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at $5,470,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
SPNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 110,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.