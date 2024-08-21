Summit Global Investments Invests $251,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $169.14. 593,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

