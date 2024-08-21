Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,712.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

