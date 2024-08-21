Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 5,884 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 613,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,318. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

