Summit Global Investments Sells 1,626 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. 6,002,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.