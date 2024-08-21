Summit Global Investments Sells 7,246 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,970. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

