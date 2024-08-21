Summit Global Investments Sells 953 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,825. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

