Summit Global Investments Takes $1.22 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of Steelcase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 397,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

