Summit Global Investments Takes $509,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 391.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 526,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.