Summit Global Investments Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.44. The stock had a trading volume of 192,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

