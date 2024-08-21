SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 3.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 36,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 287,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

