Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.85. 22,881,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,084,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,700,000 after buying an additional 4,410,811 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

